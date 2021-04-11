Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 34,200 Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Natus Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $26.08 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $883.43 million, a P/E ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

