Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $726,000 Investment in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 37,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RadNet by 21.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

In other RadNet news, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $238,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 435,262 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,940.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 370,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,773,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,575 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $21.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -101.76 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. RadNet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $308.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.