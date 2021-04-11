Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $652,000 Investment in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 135,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Conduent by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Conduent by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Conduent by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Conduent by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

In other Conduent news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 20,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNDT opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. Conduent Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

