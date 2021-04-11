Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $697,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Generac were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $330.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.70. The company has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.30 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.77 million. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.33.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

