Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $546,000 Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,941 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fortis were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fortis by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Fortis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $43.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

