Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CXBMF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calibre Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

CXBMF stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.