CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $284.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $284.27.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NYSE:CACI traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $251.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,881. CACI International has a 1-year low of $190.16 and a 1-year high of $266.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.77.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CACI International will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CACI International by 542.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Grace Capital grew its position in CACI International by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CACI International during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in CACI International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

