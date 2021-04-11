Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Bureau Veritas stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine & Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food & Commodities, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification and Consumer Products.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.