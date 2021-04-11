BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

BTR Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $986,483,000 after purchasing an additional 287,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 270,107 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,609,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,566,000 after purchasing an additional 127,187 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,544,000 after acquiring an additional 117,413 shares during the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $602.57 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.93 and a fifty-two week high of $689.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $579.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.94.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.80 million. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

