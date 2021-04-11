Brokerages Set Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Target Price at $23.75

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAR. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 51,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,527. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $281.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.68.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

