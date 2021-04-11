Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Target Price at $23.42

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

First Quantum Minerals stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 2.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

