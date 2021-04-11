Brokerages Set Basf Se (ETR:BAS) PT at €73.56

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €73.56 ($86.54).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

ETR BAS opened at €71.49 ($84.11) on Thursday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a fifty-two week high of €72.84 ($85.69). The stock has a market cap of $65.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of €70.32 and a 200-day moving average of €62.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

