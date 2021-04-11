Brokerages Set Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price at $235.94

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

TEAM opened at $225.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.62. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $134.76 and a 52 week high of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of -124.53, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Atlassian by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Atlassian by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Atlassian by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

