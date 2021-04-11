Brokerages Expect Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Unifi reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $162.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on UFI shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

UFI stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. 47,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,439. The firm has a market cap of $528.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63. Unifi has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Unifi by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unifi by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unifi by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Unifi by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Unifi during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

