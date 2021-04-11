Brokerages Expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Eight analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $0.04. Shopify reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 294.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to $8.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,312.09.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,227.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,161. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,182.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,123.66. Shopify has a one year low of $417.81 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

