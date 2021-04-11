Brokerages Expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.20 Million

Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to announce $196.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the highest is $207.40 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $206.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $820.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.30 million to $875.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $862.87 million, with estimates ranging from $776.70 million to $931.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $28.06. 876,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,341. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 200.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $148,220,000. Northwood Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,694,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 534.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,073,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 904,078 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15,048.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after buying an additional 707,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,487,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

