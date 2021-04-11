Brokerages Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Gevo reported earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gevo.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEVO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gevo (GEVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.