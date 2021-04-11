Brokerages Expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to Post $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. CyrusOne posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%.

CONE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.56. 402,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04. CyrusOne has a one year low of $61.64 and a one year high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -267.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

