Brokerages Expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to post $1.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full-year sales of $21.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chiasma.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHMA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

CHMA opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $7.75.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chiasma by 264.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Chiasma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chiasma in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Chiasma by 31.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chiasma (CHMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.