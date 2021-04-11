Brokerages Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,932,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,338. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,274,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 302,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 878,817 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.