Brokerages Anticipate Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) to post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of VLDR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.38. 1,795,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,301,793. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.25. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $3,161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

