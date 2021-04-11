Brokerages Anticipate PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.90 Billion

Analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to report $5.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.99 billion. PayPal posted sales of $4.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PayPal will report full year sales of $25.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.45 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.10 billion to $31.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PayPal.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $2.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.77. 6,689,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,474,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.93. PayPal has a twelve month low of $102.34 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $312.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PayPal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.