Brokerages Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $45.12 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post sales of $45.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.47 million and the highest is $56.31 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $90.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $275.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.26 million to $317.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $405.41 million, with estimates ranging from $349.39 million to $530.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.19.

Shares of HT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 387,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,273. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.79.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

