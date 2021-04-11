Brokerages Anticipate Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings. Cassava Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVA. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 582.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $41.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28. Cassava Sciences has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is PTI-125, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

