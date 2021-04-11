Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.83.

NYSE:BRMK opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 12.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 739,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1,398.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 714,434 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

