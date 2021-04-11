BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of BSIG stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. Research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,134,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after buying an additional 1,284,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 792,917 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2,058.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 809,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 771,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after buying an additional 694,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

