BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 29,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 474,653 shares.The stock last traded at $22.56 and had previously closed at $22.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSIG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.26%.

In related news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

