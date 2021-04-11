Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is ($0.01). Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.25.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total value of $715,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,066 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,910. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.79. 536,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,943. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.76. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $97.23 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

