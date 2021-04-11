Bridge Mutual (BMI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.28 Million

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00003791 BTC on exchanges. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $55.24 million and $1.28 million worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00068390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.50 or 0.00291303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.72 or 0.00736485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,120.22 or 0.99787584 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00019443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.57 or 0.00756150 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

