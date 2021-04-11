Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 875 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,447,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,818,000 after purchasing an additional 934,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $206,021,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,307,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,121,000 after purchasing an additional 84,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $70,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.37 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.03%.

Several brokerages have commented on WTRG. US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

