Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its position in The Southern by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of The Southern by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after buying an additional 132,960 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $802,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $62.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.80. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

