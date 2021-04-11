Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up about 1.9% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 196,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $437,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 42,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 83,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.64.

MKC stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $72.79 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

