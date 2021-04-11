BOX (NYSE:BOX) PT Lowered to $22.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BOX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

NYSE:BOX opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. BOX has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $26.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,090,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of BOX by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 56,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

