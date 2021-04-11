BOSAGORA (BOA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $971,338.00

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $112.50 million and $971,338.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00056923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00083828 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.78 or 0.00621218 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033259 BTC.

BOA is a coin. It was first traded on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io . BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

