BorgWarner Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BorgWarner in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 286,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after buying an additional 46,449 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

