BOOM (BOOM) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. BOOM has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $535,258.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00052825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00081295 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.85 or 0.00608443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00031303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00036355 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,971,066 coins and its circulating supply is 781,940,334 coins. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

