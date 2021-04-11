Bonfida (FIDA) Price Hits $2.35 on Top Exchanges

Bonfida (CURRENCY:FIDA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. Bonfida has a market capitalization of $61.21 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonfida coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00003924 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bonfida has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00069058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.41 or 0.00295735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.25 or 0.00740542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,428.08 or 1.00730758 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00018762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $480.92 or 0.00801670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bonfida’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,000,000 coins. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com . The official message board for Bonfida is bonfida.medium.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here

