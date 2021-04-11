BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €60.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BNP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €54.53 ($64.16).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas stock opened at €51.46 ($60.54) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.45.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.