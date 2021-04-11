BMO Capital Markets Increases Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$30.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources to C$34.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$17.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.25. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.94 and a 12-month high of C$25.52.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$327.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.7920574 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Darren Murphy sold 5,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.46, for a total value of C$101,494.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at C$137,934.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

