BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $890.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $890.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $733.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $740.91.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $808.35 on Wednesday. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $440.00 and a 12-month high of $810.62. The company has a market cap of $123.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $728.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $690.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $112,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

