BitSend (BSD) Market Capitalization Hits $195,865.52

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 32.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $195,865.52 and $113.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 37.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $279.99 or 0.00469203 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005988 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00029021 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,741.47 or 0.04594043 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000165 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About BitSend

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,569,875 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

