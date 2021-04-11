Bitcoinus Hits Market Capitalization of $97,282.29 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $97,282.29 and approximately $3,188.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 56.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,752.44 or 1.00016059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00035945 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.53 or 0.00102993 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001236 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005615 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

