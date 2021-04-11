Bitcoin SV Market Capitalization Reaches $5.06 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $5.06 billion and $1.32 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $270.79 or 0.00450102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,161.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.84 or 0.01138326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00070322 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002196 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,703,052 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

