Bitcoin SV (BSV) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.31 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and $1.65 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $284.13 or 0.00469868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,469.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $708.69 or 0.01171971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00068997 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002225 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000829 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 45% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,702,295 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

