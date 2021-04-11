Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Hits $57.42 (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for $57.42 or 0.00096513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $609.20 million and approximately $80.95 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00054625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020513 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.47 or 0.00294945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,609,989 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

