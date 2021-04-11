Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

BNGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bionano Genomics (BNGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.