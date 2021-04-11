Bintex Futures Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Bintex Futures has a total market cap of $81,714.60 and $1.24 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00069180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.00289516 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.71 or 0.00750461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,726.56 or 0.99891408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00019854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.71 or 0.00767180 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

