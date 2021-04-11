Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,201.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,201 ($15.69) and last traded at GBX 1,164 ($15.21), with a volume of 4654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,161 ($15.17).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,112.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,108.08.
In other news, insider James Gibson sold 31,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,133 ($14.80), for a total value of £358,209.28 ($468,002.72).
Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.
