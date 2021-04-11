Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock Position Raised by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 400.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGFV opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.57. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $290.58 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

In related news, Director Van B. Honeycutt sold 37,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $609,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,709.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,229 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

