BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,410 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

BBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of BBL opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $67.03. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

